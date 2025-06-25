S.A. Mason LLC Has $172,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,504,000 after purchasing an additional 84,112 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,059,000 after buying an additional 66,887 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cummins by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,418,000 after buying an additional 246,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,856,000 after buying an additional 99,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of CMI stock opened at $323.99 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $387.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.