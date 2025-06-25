T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by RAM Investment Partners LLC

RAM Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. HSBC lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $229.82 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.74 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total transaction of $15,481,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 648,429,084 shares in the company, valued at $143,737,275,050.28. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,360 shares of company stock worth $63,022,219. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.