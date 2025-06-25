AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Sells 237 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.67.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

