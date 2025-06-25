Embree Financial Group Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Embree Financial Group bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,249,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,297,426,000 after purchasing an additional 196,864 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,430,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,905,812,000 after buying an additional 104,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,075,540,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,149,754,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,910,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,034,107,000 after acquiring an additional 455,004 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $404.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.11 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.09%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.05.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

