AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Invests $522,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 149,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 197,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 29,077 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.8%

TSN opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

