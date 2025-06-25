AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Has $728,000 Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSBC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Performance

NYSE:HSBC opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.62. The company has a market cap of $213.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.35. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HSBC

HSBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.