Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $27,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 953,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,098,000 after purchasing an additional 185,765 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 225,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.06.

NYSE HLT opened at $255.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.04 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.43.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

