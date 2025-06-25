GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 714 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of FTI Consulting worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCN. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCN. Wall Street Zen cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $861,845.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,294.20. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCN stock opened at $162.34 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.75 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.06 and its 200-day moving average is $174.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.19.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $898.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.93 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.14%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

