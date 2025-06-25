62,691 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Generate Investment Management Ltd

Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $2,584,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,938,000 after buying an additional 3,406,386 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after buying an additional 2,237,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,230,086,000 after buying an additional 1,587,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $295,665,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.2%

TXN opened at $205.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.55.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

