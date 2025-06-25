11,471 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Bought by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $206.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.89. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $210.67. The firm has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Citigroup decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

