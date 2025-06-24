Vectors Research Management LLC Grows Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 1.3% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,846,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,557,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,759,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,414,813,000 after buying an additional 1,252,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $917,523,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,942,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $573,834,000 after buying an additional 1,608,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,711,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,576 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.3%

KMI opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 771,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,522,440 over the last 90 days. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

