Sava Infond d.o.o. Invests $98,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,274.36. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

