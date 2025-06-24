Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Heico (NYSE:HEI)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Heico from $264.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays set a $280.00 target price on shares of Heico and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heico in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Heico from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $319.64 on Tuesday. Heico has a fifty-two week low of $216.68 and a fifty-two week high of $322.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Heico had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 14.54%. Heico’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Heico will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total value of $172,361.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,924.14. The trade was a 62.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.10, for a total transaction of $106,479.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,650. This trade represents a 19.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,056 shares of company stock worth $22,699,941. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Heico by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Heico in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Heico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Heico by 17,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

