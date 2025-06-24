Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys New Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 45,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDVV. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.92.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.