Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Shares Sold by AIFG Consultants Ltd.

AIFG Consultants Ltd. cut its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF makes up 2.9% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AIFG Consultants Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,054,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 417,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ IUS opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $616.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

