Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT) Shares Acquired by IMG Wealth Management Inc.

IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October makes up 1.9% of IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UOCT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $13,144,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $3,123,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $1,607,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $1,427,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS UOCT opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

