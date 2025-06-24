AIFG Consultants Ltd. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,184.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 16,144,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,839,453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,432,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,797,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349,903 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,406,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,404,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,997 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

