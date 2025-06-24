IMG Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 934 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 201.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6,556.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,226,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,354,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,573,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,729,000 after purchasing an additional 359,850 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 709,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,022,000 after purchasing an additional 317,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sims Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,426,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

