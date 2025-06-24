IMG Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March makes up about 0.6% of IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. IMG Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000.

Shares of UMAR stock opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $37.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average is $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $192.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.34.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

