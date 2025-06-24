HWG Holdings LP Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.79.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $770.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $780.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $800.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $729.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

