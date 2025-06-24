Comparing Arkema (ARKAY) and Its Rivals

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Arkema to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arkema and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Arkema alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arkema $10.33 billion $383.06 million 15.82 Arkema Competitors $10.58 billion $484.74 million 6.88

Arkema’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Arkema. Arkema is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Arkema pays an annual dividend of $3.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Arkema pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 101.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Arkema is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arkema and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arkema 1 1 0 1 2.33 Arkema Competitors 576 2737 3213 99 2.43

As a group, “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies have a potential upside of 28.52%. Given Arkema’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arkema has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Arkema has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arkema’s peers have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of shares of all “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of shares of all “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arkema and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arkema 3.40% 7.42% 3.84% Arkema Competitors -39.80% 2.88% 0.68%

Summary

Arkema beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Arkema Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arkema S.A. manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets. This segment also offers performance polymers, such as specialty polyamides, PVDF, polyimides, fluorospecialties, and polyetherketoneketone; and performance additives which includes molecular sieves, organic peroxides, thiochemicals, and hydrogen peroxide. The Advance Materials and Coating Solutions segment offers coating solutions, including comprising EU/US acrylics and coating resins; coating additives, such as sartomer photocure resins and coatex rheology additives. This segment also provides decorative paints, industrial coatings, and adhesives; and solutions for applications in the paper, superabsorbent, water treatment and oil and gas extraction, and 3D printing and electronics industries. The Intermediates segment provides fluorogases and acrylics; and industrial intermediate chemicals used in construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, automotive, coatings, and water treatment sectors. Arkema S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.