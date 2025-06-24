Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Position Trimmed by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 5T Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 50,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 27.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $139.92 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $144.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.59 and its 200-day moving average is $97.91. The stock has a market cap of $330.20 billion, a PE ratio of 608.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Wedbush set a $140.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,793.75. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $8,129,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,382,558.80. This trade represents a 19.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock worth $188,456,658. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

