XML Financial LLC Has $420,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

XML Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 740.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $139.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.91. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $144.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

Read Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $8,129,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,382,558.80. The trade was a 19.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,161,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 58,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,816.84. The trade was a 20.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,506,925 shares of company stock valued at $188,456,658 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.