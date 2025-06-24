Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International by 376.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

