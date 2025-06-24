Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $201.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.98. The company has a market capitalization of $182.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.55.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

