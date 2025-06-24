Ledyard National Bank Sells 46 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,273,227,000 after buying an additional 456,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,857,662,000 after buying an additional 349,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,383,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,901,000 after buying an additional 157,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,901,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,968,228,000 after buying an additional 202,927 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,823,000 after buying an additional 402,405 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $408.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $386.03 and a 200 day moving average of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.