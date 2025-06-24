YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,863,000 after buying an additional 2,660,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773,422 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,396 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

