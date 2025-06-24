Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,887 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.7%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $93.60. The firm has a market cap of $178.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.