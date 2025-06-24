Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Boosted by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 74.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,485,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,066,000 after acquiring an additional 31,546,654 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538,409 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,494,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602,115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 413.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,053,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,176,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,885,571 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

