WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 23,397 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,397 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Citrine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Citrine Capital LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $296.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

