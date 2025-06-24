Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 301 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,532,000 after buying an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 885,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,960,000 after buying an additional 599,257 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,355,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,658,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,064,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,252,135. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,896,799.42. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,419 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,650. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

NYSE:WMT opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $781.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.15.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

