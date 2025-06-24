FORM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,237 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 843,768 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $83,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:DIS opened at $117.76 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $211.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.35 and a 200-day moving average of $105.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

