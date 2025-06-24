Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%

VUG opened at $422.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $418.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

