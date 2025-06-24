Balboa Wealth Partners Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 132.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,913,000 after buying an additional 42,218,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $592,939,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,762 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

