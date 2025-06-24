Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Adam Winslow Purchases 49 Shares

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Adam Winslow acquired 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.17) per share, with a total value of £150.92 ($204.33).

Adam Winslow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Adam Winslow purchased 50 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 302 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £151 ($204.44).

On Monday, April 28th, Adam Winslow bought 53 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £148.40 ($200.92).

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

LON DLG traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 307.40 ($4.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,345,094. The firm has a market cap of £3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 147.10 ($1.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 310 ($4.20). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 292.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 274.40.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

