American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) versus Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Head to Head Comparison

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Twin Vee PowerCats alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Twin Vee PowerCats has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Outdoor Brands has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Vee PowerCats -109.51% -54.42% -41.31% American Outdoor Brands -2.12% 2.95% 2.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and American Outdoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and American Outdoor Brands”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Vee PowerCats $14.39 million 0.23 -$11.05 million ($10.28) -0.22 American Outdoor Brands $201.10 million 0.67 -$12.25 million ($0.35) -30.24

Twin Vee PowerCats has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Outdoor Brands. American Outdoor Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twin Vee PowerCats, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats and American Outdoor Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Vee PowerCats 0 0 0 0 0.00 American Outdoor Brands 0 0 2 0 3.00

American Outdoor Brands has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.43%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats Twin Vee PowerCats on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twin Vee PowerCats

(Get Free Report)

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The firm is focused on designing and developing its products under the ELECTRA Power Sports brand. It operates through the following segments: Gas-Powered Boats, Electric Boat and Development, and Franchise. The Gas-Powered Boats segment manufactures boats that use fuel. The Electric Boat and Development segment designs fully electric boats through Forza X1 Inc. The Franchise segment deals with developing a standard product offering that is sold for franchise. The company was founded by Roger Dunshee in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, FL.

About American Outdoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products. In addition, it offers electro-optical devices, including hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; and reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Adventurer, Harvester, Marksman, and Defender brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.