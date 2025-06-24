Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 5.4% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

IVE opened at $191.67 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.02.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.