Financial Analysis: Funko (FNKO) versus Its Rivals

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) is one of 46 public companies in the “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Funko to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Funko and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Funko $1.05 billion -$14.72 million -13.70 Funko Competitors $2.80 billion $103.50 million 3.26

Funko’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Funko. Funko is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

99.2% of Funko shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Funko shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Funko and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Funko 0 2 1 1 2.75 Funko Competitors 115 908 997 28 2.46

Funko presently has a consensus target price of $9.88, suggesting a potential upside of 94.77%. As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies have a potential upside of 23.97%. Given Funko’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Funko is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Funko and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Funko -1.92% -5.01% -1.60% Funko Competitors -0.12% 0.85% 0.63%

Volatility and Risk

Funko has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Funko’s rivals have a beta of -0.49, indicating that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Funko rivals beat Funko on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles. It markets its products under the Pop!, Loungefly, Funko, Mystery Minis, Bitty Pop!, Funko action figures, Funko Plush, and Funko Soda brand names; and licenses its properties under the classic evergreen, movie release, current TV, and current video game categories. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, e-commerce sites, and distributors; and at specialty licensing and comic book shows, conventions, and exhibitions, as well as through its e-commerce business. Funko, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

