Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Longbow Finance SA bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,431,000. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,089.10. The trade was a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $515.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.06. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.82 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.