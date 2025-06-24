Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Financial Comparison

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) and Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Leonardo DRS and Environmental Tectonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leonardo DRS 0 2 4 0 2.67 Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Leonardo DRS currently has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.09%. Given Leonardo DRS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Leonardo DRS is more favorable than Environmental Tectonics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leonardo DRS $3.23 billion 3.54 $213.00 million $0.87 49.46 Environmental Tectonics $62.94 million 0.20 $13.06 million $0.76 1.70

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Environmental Tectonics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Leonardo DRS has higher revenue and earnings than Environmental Tectonics. Environmental Tectonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leonardo DRS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Environmental Tectonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leonardo DRS 7.00% 10.63% 6.67% Environmental Tectonics 20.75% -89.85% 16.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Leonardo DRS beats Environmental Tectonics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing. This segment also provides network computing, which are utilized across a range of mission applications including platform computing on ground and shipboard for advanced battle management, combat systems, radar, command and control, tactical networks, tactical computing, and communications. The IMS segment designs, develops, manufacture, and integrates power conversion, control, and distribution systems, ship propulsion systems, motors and variable frequency drives, force protection systems, transportation, and logistics systems for the U.S. and allied defense customers. This segment also offers electrical propulsion systems, which includes power conversion, control, distribution, and propulsion systems, as well as power dense permanent magnet motors, energy storage systems and associated efficient, rugged, and compact power conversion, electrical actuation systems, as well as cooling technologies; and motor controllers, instrumentation and control equipment, electrical actuation systems, and thermal management systems. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Arlington, Virginia. Leonardo DRS, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.A.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services. The CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as universities; and environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

