GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEV. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in GE Vernova by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $485,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 28.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 6.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 117,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $499.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.13. The company has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.97. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $506.31.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Glj Research began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $702.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $381.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $440.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.42.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

