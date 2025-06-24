McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Pacific Sage Partners LLC

Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $289.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.79. The company has a market capitalization of $206.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

