10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Barclays

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s previous close.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

10x Genomics stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 310,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,856. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.91 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 23.22% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Taich sold 4,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $33,565.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,180.40. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $62,125.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,504.20. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,872 shares of company stock valued at $173,238 in the last 90 days. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 18,635 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 167.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 254,607 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 183.4% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

