Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Announces Earnings Results

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter.
Dalrada Financial Stock Performance
Shares of DFCO opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Dalrada Financial has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
About Dalrada Financial
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dalrada Financial
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- CrowdStrike Eyes Breakout as Cyber Threats Boost Demand
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Industrial Leaders Boosting Dividends as the Sector Outperforms
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 International Bank Stocks With Strong Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.