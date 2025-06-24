Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of DUK stock opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.21 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.95.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

