Contrasting AT&T (NYSE:T) & Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN)

AT&T (NYSE:T) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

AT&T has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AT&T and Airborne Wireless Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T 9.64% 13.63% 4.08% Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T 1 6 17 1 2.72 Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AT&T and Airborne Wireless Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

AT&T presently has a consensus target price of $28.76, indicating a potential upside of 1.90%. Given AT&T’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AT&T is more favorable than Airborne Wireless Network.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AT&T and Airborne Wireless Network”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T $122.34 billion 1.66 $10.95 billion $1.63 17.32 Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than Airborne Wireless Network.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.1% of AT&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AT&T beats Airborne Wireless Network on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally. The Latin America segment provides wireless services and equipment in Mexico. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Airborne Wireless Network

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

