Dialight plc (LON:DIA) Insider Mark Fryer Acquires 13,751 Shares

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report) insider Mark Fryer acquired 13,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £19,938.95 ($26,995.60).

Shares of Dialight stock traded up GBX 36.90 ($0.50) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 174.40 ($2.36). 217,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,983. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 112.77. Dialight plc has a twelve month low of GBX 86 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 275.64 ($3.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £69.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65.

Dialight (LSE: DIA.L) is a global leader in sustainable LED lighting for industrial applications. Dialight’s LED products are providing the next generation of lighting solutions that deliver reduced energy consumption and create a safer working environment. Our products are specifically designed to provide superior operational performance, reliability and durability, reducing energy consumption and ongoing maintenance, and achieving a rapid return on investment.

