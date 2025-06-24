Helen Stephens Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $472.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $471.56 and a 200 day moving average of $467.62. The company has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Melius cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

