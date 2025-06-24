Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 843,768 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 50,231 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $83,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $2,240,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $117.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $211.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.74. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

