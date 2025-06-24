Healthcare Stocks To Watch Today – June 24th

Alphabet, Oracle, and Hims & Hers Health are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating within the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, health insurance, and healthcare services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to innovations in medical treatment, drug development, and health-related services. Their performance can be influenced by regulatory changes, clinical trial results, and demographic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.70. 21,902,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,663,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.66. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded up $7.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.67. 8,796,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,851,782. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $602.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.26.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $43.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,777,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,305,946. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.09.

